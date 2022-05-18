122 new Covid cases in Karnataka, 112 in Bengaluru

122 new Covid cases in Karnataka, 112 in Bengaluru

With this, the total number of the Covid cases has touched 39,50,004

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 18 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 07:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The state reported 122 new Covid cases on Wednesday. 

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare's bulletin, the Bengaluru Urban district alone reported 112 of the 122 new Covid cases. 

With this, the total number of the Covid cases has touched 39,50,004. 

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 0.58%. With zero deaths, the state’s Covid toll remains at 40,064. 

Another 162 people have been discharged, taking the total recoveries to 39,08,137. 

The number of active cases in the state is now 1,761. 

A total of 20,888 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests done so far rose to 6,61,28,645. 

As many as 1,12,731 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, taking the total doses given to the citizens so far to 10,75,26,023. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

What's Brewing

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

Fashion technology takes big strides

Fashion technology takes big strides

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

 