122 new Covid cases in Karnataka, 112 in Bengaluru

The state reported 122 new Covid cases on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare's bulletin, the Bengaluru Urban district alone reported 112 of the 122 new Covid cases.

With this, the total number of the Covid cases has touched 39,50,004.

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 0.58%. With zero deaths, the state’s Covid toll remains at 40,064.

Another 162 people have been discharged, taking the total recoveries to 39,08,137.

The number of active cases in the state is now 1,761.

A total of 20,888 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests done so far rose to 6,61,28,645.

As many as 1,12,731 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, taking the total doses given to the citizens so far to 10,75,26,023.