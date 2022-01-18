2 cops deputed for Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's security held for peddling drugs

2 cops in Bommai's security held for peddling drugs

The accused policemen had received drugs through Dunzo near the residence of the CM to avoid any suspicion

  • Jan 18 2022, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 20:04 ist
Two police constables deputed as security officers at the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly running a drug racket, and selling 'ganja' in Bengaluru.

The policemen -- identified as Shivakumar and Santhosh, attached to Koramangala police station, were deputed as security officers at the R T Nagar residence of CM Bommai, in Bengaluru.

According to police, the accused have obtained drugs from drug peddlers and sold them to customers.

The accused policemen had received drugs through Dunzo near the residence of CM Bommai to avoid any suspicion.

While receiving the drugs, they had an argument with the drug peddlers over the issue of payment.

The accused were arrested upon suspicion. They had received the parcel of 'ganja' near the CM Bommai's residence already.

The accused constables were in plainclothes when they were arrested.

During the inquiry, they revealed that the purchase was made from Amjad Khan and Akhil Raj -- two most wanted drug peddlers.

The police have taken up the investigation.

According to sources, the police have taken two drug peddlers into custody and questioned them.

