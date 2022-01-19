42 cops of KSRP's Mysuru battalion test Covid positive

42 cops from KSRP's Mysuru battalion deployed for Mekedatu march test Covid positive

The Congress' Karnataka unit had organised a ten-day padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru from January 9

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 19 2022, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 21:35 ist
Karnataka State Reserve Police. Credit: DH File Photo

More than 40 out of 170 men from Mysuru battalion deployed for Mekedatu padayatra have tested positive for COVID-19, Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) Alok Kumar said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, he said:"42 men out of 170 deployed from Mysore Battalion for Mekedatu padayatra have tested positive. Luckily they are having mild symptoms. Need to meet them in person and express gratitude for putting their lives at risk in the line of duty, once they are out of isolation."

The Congress' Karnataka unit had organised a ten-day padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru from January 9, that was to span a total distance of nearly 139 km, demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, by violating Covid curbs.

However, with limited options before it amid surging Covid cases, the government prohibiting movement of people, and High Court observations against it, the Congress on January 13, temporarily halted the padayatra on its fifth day at Ramanagara.

Police have filed four FIRs against Congress leaders, including state president Shivakumar and legislature party leader Siddaramaiah, for taking out the march defying Covid-19 curbs. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
KSRP
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Mekedatu padayatra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

 