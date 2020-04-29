4T model has helped in checking Covid spread: Minister

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that the decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state has been appreciated at the national level and the 4T model (TTTT - Trace, Test, Track, Treatment), which the state has adopted, has yielded good results.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said Karnataka, which was in the third place earlier, is now in the 12th place by adopting this method.

“The masks used by the people should be disposed of as per the guidelines issued by the government, similar to medical waste. The deputy commissioners of all districts have been directed in this regard.”

“There are complaints about improper disposal of masks. The masks used by the medical staff and personnel, like surgical masks, N95 masks and PPE kits, should be disposed of scientifically. There is no need for the public to use surgical masks. Any mask stitched in the cotton fabric can be used. Disposing them of at public places, in lakes and ponds, is an offence”, he said.

“The PPE kits used in the state are of good quality, that are being used in European countries. We had ordered around three lakh PPE kits and have received around 70,000 kits,” he said.

The minister said that there are demands that the insurance facility, being provided to corona warriors, should also be extended to journalists. It will be discussed in a meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, he added.