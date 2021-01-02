755 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 3 deaths

Karnataka added 755 new Covid-19 cases and three related fatalities, taking the infection count to 9,21,128 and the toll to 12,099, the Health department said on Saturday.

The day also saw 976 patients getting discharged after recovery and there are 10,834 active cases in the state.

Read: Covid-19 vaccination dry run held in 5 districts of Karnataka

The state's cumulative Covid-19 tally stood at 9,21,128, which includes 12,099 deaths and 8,98,176 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

A total of 10,648 patients are stable in isolation at designated hospitals while 186 are in Intensive Care Units.

As many as 343 of the new cases were from Bengaluru Urban, which also accounted for one of the three deaths.

Also Read | India successfully cultures new strain of novel coronavirus from UK: ICMR

The other fatalities were reported from Dharward 1 and Tumakuru 1 Mysuru was second in the number of 78, Dakshina Kannada had 37, Chikkaballapura 29, Uttara Kannada 28, Vijayapura 25, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,89,193, followed by Mysuru 52,498 and Ballari 38,882.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,77,906, followed by Mysuru 51,094 and Ballari 38,138.

A total of over 1,43,10,188 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,14,123 were tested on Saturday alone.

Till date tests have been conducted on 2,173 UK returned passengers, of whom 34 have tested positive, 2,056 negative and the results of 83 are awaited, the bulletin said.