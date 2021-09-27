After 2 weeks, Karnataka’s daily new Covid-19 cases goes below 600

Karnataka logged 504 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 29,73,899 and the toll to 37,746.

The last time the state reported cases below 600 was on September 14, when it had 559 cases.

The day also saw 893 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state, so far, to 29,23,320.

Out of the 504 new cases reported on Monday, 181 were from Bengaluru Urban. Bengaluru Urban saw 265 discharges and five deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 12,804.

Also read: Backlog of Covid-19 deaths surfaces in Bengaluru

The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.48% and the case fatality rate was 3.96%. Dakshina Kannada reported 4 deaths, followed by Mysuru (3), Mandya (2) and six other districts reporting one death each.

Among new cases, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 83 cases, Mysuru 47, Udupi 24, Kodagu 26 and Uttara Kannada 12, followed by others.

A total of 4,72,99,938 samples have been tested for Covid in the state so far, out of which 1,03,800 tests were done on Monday alone.

The state administered 2,89,224 vaccine doses on Monday, taking the total doses administered so far to 5,49,09,158.

Check out latest videos from DH: