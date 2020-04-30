All industries outside containment zones to start from May 4: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka has decided to allow all industries located outside COVID-19 containment zones to operate from May 4, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Thursday, even as he cautioned that the coronavirus crisis may last another couple of months.

“We feel that the COVID-19 menace is reducing and coming under control in the state. In Bengaluru, not many cases have been reported in the last 3-4 days. If this continues, it’ll help us open up industries in and around Bengaluru also. We’ll wait for another 2-3 days,” Yediyurappa told reporters after chairing a meeting of the Cabinet.

Yediyurappa and Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar are scheduled to meet industry captains on Thursday evening to discuss resuming operations from May 4.

"It won't be a surprise if the corona continues for another 2-3 months. However, based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directions, stringent lockdown measures (at red zones) and reviving economic activity will go hand in hand," Yediyurappa said.

The Cabinet decided to allow one-time inter-state or inter-district movement of people and labourers stranded due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The move will also benefit students and others who want to return to their native states or districts.

The government will also allow people from Karnataka residing in other states to return only if they are tested negative for Covid-19, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said. An official order for this will be issued by evening today.

"Expenses should be covered by those wishing to travel. The government is willing to arrange buses for their benefit," Madhuswamy said. The government will provide a license to anyone who wishes to go, he said.

Having relaxed norms for industries outside red zones to resume operations, Madhuswamy said that inter-district passes will be issued to the top management of these units to travel from their homes to workplaces.

Liquor outlets, saloons and restaurants will remain closed till May 3, after which the government will take a call based on directions issued by the Centre.

“Opening of malls and hotels is not an option before us right now. But all hotels can give parcels,” Yediyurappa said. “I’m confident that the PM will allow the resumption of all activities.

He has already said that corona (containment) and economic activities will have to go hand in hand. So, I’m expecting the Centre to make some favourable decisions,” he added.