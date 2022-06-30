Alok Aradhe appointed Acting Chief Justice of K'taka HC

Alok Aradhe appointed Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 30 2022, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 15:44 ist

Justice Alok Aradhe has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court as Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasti demits office on July 2, 2022.

A press release from the Department of Justice (Appointments Division) Ministry of Law and Justice said that, “The President is pleased to appoint, Justice Alok Aradhe, senior-most Judge of the Karnataka High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 03.07.2022 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Chief Justice, Karnataka High Court.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka High Court

What's Brewing

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

Face blindness: Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition

Face blindness: Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition

 