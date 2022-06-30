Alok Aradhe appointed Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court

Justice Alok Aradhe has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court as Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasti demits office on July 2, 2022.

A press release from the Department of Justice (Appointments Division) Ministry of Law and Justice said that, “The President is pleased to appoint, Justice Alok Aradhe, senior-most Judge of the Karnataka High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 03.07.2022 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Chief Justice, Karnataka High Court.”