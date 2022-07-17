Anyone raising questions dubbed anti-national: HDK

Reacting to the concerns raised by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on the weakening stature of opposition parties in the country, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy asked who was responsible for the development. “Anyone raising questions are dubbed anti-national. Even Nobel Prize winner Amartya Sen had to face this bitter experience,” he said.

If Opposition leaders raise their voice, they are silenced using ED, CBI and I-T department, Kumaraswamy said.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy recalled the remarks made by Justice Ramana where he rued that it was unfortunate that the stature of opposition parties were shrinking and Bills were being passed sans any discussion. “I agree with these remarks. Introspection about these statements is the need of the hour. Who is responsible for weakening the opposition parties in the country? What is happening over the past eight years?,” he asked.

Discussion is not allowed even for key legislations and budget worth lakhs of crores. Karnataka legislature is proof of that. Only when there is a ‘jugal-bandi’ between ruling and opposition parties will there be progress, Kumaraswamy said.

On the CJI’s comments on long imprisonment without trial, Kumaraswamy said that 80 per cent of the 6.1 lakh prisoners were undertrials. “How many of them are innocent? Who is responsible for their plight?” he asked. The words of the judge at least should enlighten the irresponsible administration, he added.