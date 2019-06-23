Armyman threatens to shoot Horatti on train

DH News Service
DH News Service, Hubballi ,
  • Jun 23 2019, 22:28pm ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2019, 00:14am ist
Basavaraj Horatti

Former minister and MLC Basavaraj Horatti had a bitter experience while travelling on a train from Bengaluru to Hubballi, recently.

An armyman travelling on the Rani Chennamma Express not only picked a quarrel with him and a couple of others, but also threatened to shoot the former minister.

The serviceman in question has been identified as Rohit Patted Maratha of the Maratha light infantry regiment, Belagavi. A police complaint was filed in this regard on June 18.

The soldier, Horatti said, picked a quarrel with him, saying he was getting disturbed by the video that the former minister was watching, sitting in a lower berth. 

It is said that Maratha continued the fight till 1 am. When Maratha tried getting details about the armyman from the TTE, the latter abused the former minister and that he could shoot him if he wished to. 

 

