Ashwath Narayan unveils ‘path-breaking’ oral cancer research

IT/BT, Science & Technology Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday said city-based researchers have identified 114 genetic variants that cause oral cancer in humans, calling it a “path-breaking contribution to the entire world”.

Addressing a news conference on World Cancer Day, Narayan said the research was carried out by scientists at the state-funded Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology (IBAB) and doctors from HCG. The research used a state-of-the-art genomics facility at the IBAB.

Narayan said the study has revealed key genetic structures that can predict survival in oral cancer patients with a 90 per cent accuracy.

“Though oral cancer is one of the most common in India - 40 per cent of all cancer cases - this is the first time such extensive research has been carried out. The data obtained in the research has been compared with western genetics. The work has already been acknowledged by international bodies like the Royal College of Surgeons of England. The study report has also been published in a highly acclaimed medical journal,” Narayan said.

Researchers have identified novel mutations in the IRAK1 gene, which would pave the way to provide target-directed treatment without affecting the healthy cells in the body, Narayan said. “This is going to be an important contribution from Karnataka not only to the country but also to the entire world. This will enable us to solve the mystery of cancer genetics and save more lives in coming years,” he said.

According to IBAB’s disease genomics professor Bibha Choudhary, oral cancer is found to recur in up to 50 per cent of cases even after the best treatment. “But, the present research would make it possible to provide treatment in an effective way such that the disease does not recur and enables precise treatment with improved quality of life,” she said.

