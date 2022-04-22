Azaan row: Instructions given for harmonious resolution, says CM Bommai

The Karnataka government has issued a circular to "harmoniously" resolve the Azaan issue in the state by implementing the High Court order, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

"Instructions have been issued for resolving the Azaan issue harmoniously by holding peace committee meetings at the Police Station level. The process is going on. Everyone should follow the law," said Chief Minister Bommai.

Speaking to media persons here, he said, "There is a High Court order on Azaan. A circular has already been issued in accordance with that. The rule also specifies the decibel level. The DG has already issued the circular."

"The unity in the party is stronger than it was earlier. There are no differences in the party. A few issues that had cropped up have been resolved. We are more united than ever. Greater importance is being given to the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region. We are confident of taking everyone along, Bommai said while replying to a question.

