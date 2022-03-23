Bajrang Dal 'bans' Muslims from Shivamogga fair, mandates display of saffron flags at stalls

The Bajrang Dal decided to ban Muslims from setting up their stalls at the five-day Marikamba fair in Shivamogga this year and made it mandatory for all vendors to put up saffron flags at their stalls.

Bajrang Dal leaders obtained a tender by paying Rs 9 lakh to allot stalls to vendors in the fair and directed them to hoist saffron flag on stalls without fail. The number of vendors in the stall saw a fall compared with previous editions.

The five-day fair, held once every two years, kick-started on Monday, was a sea of saffron.

The fair is usually open for participation from vendors of all communities. But this year, Bajrang Dal leaders decided to ban Muslims from the fair arguing that the killing of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha by a group of Muslims pained Hindus and permitting them to set up stalls would disturb the peace.

