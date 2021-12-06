Religious conversion ban affects oppressed: Malagatti

Ban on religious conversion affects oppressed classes, says writer Aravind Malagatti

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said forceful religious conversion will be banned and a new rule will be brought

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 06 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 01:54 ist
Writer Aravind Malagatti said prohibition of religious conversion law would take away freedom of the oppressed class. Credit: DH Photo

Writer Aravind Malagatti said the prohibition of religious conversion law would take away the freedom of the oppressed class.

He was addressing the gathering in a session ‘A conversion ban’, as part of Mahaparinirvan Diwas to mark the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, organised by Karnataka Dalit Welfare Trust, at Institution of Engineers, here, on Monday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the forceful religious conversion will be banned and a new rule will be brought. But, the Indian Constitution has anti-conversion rules and there is no need for a fresh one, Malagatti said. He also urged the CM to reconsider it.

Indian constitution allows conversion within a framework. Conversion is not new and exists since long. The country would remain intact if Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) made inter-caste marriage compulsory for its members, he said.

Writer Na Divakar alleged that BJP has proposed a ban on conversion in order to be in power. This would result in moral policing and many such issues. BJP is not tolerating scheduled castes converting into Buddhism.

