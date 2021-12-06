Ban on religious conversion affects oppressed classes, says writer Aravind Malagatti

Writer Aravind Malagatti said the prohibition of religious conversion law would take away the freedom of the oppressed class.

He was addressing the gathering in a session ‘A conversion ban’, as part of Mahaparinirvan Diwas to mark the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, organised by Karnataka Dalit Welfare Trust, at Institution of Engineers, here, on Monday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the forceful religious conversion will be banned and a new rule will be brought. But, the Indian Constitution has anti-conversion rules and there is no need for a fresh one, Malagatti said. He also urged the CM to reconsider it.

Indian constitution allows conversion within a framework. Conversion is not new and exists since long. The country would remain intact if Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) made inter-caste marriage compulsory for its members, he said.

Writer Na Divakar alleged that BJP has proposed a ban on conversion in order to be in power. This would result in moral policing and many such issues. BJP is not tolerating scheduled castes converting into Buddhism.

