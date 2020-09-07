Bar Council seeks resumption of physical hearing in high court

Karnataka State Bar Council has passed a resolution to request the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Abhay Sreeniwas Oka to resume physical hearing in the court within a week.

The Bar Council has resolved to request the Chief Justice to issue necessary orders for regular functioning of the court with physical appearance, filing, arguments, permitting witnesses to the court.

In a press release, State Bar Council's J M Anil Kumar said the advocate fraternity along with the litigant public in the state are facing a lot of inconvenience and hardship. "The advocates across the state have requested the State Bar Council to request the Chief Justice to permit them to file cases physically as it was prior to lockdown and to appear in the courts in person. This apart, the advocates have requested to permit them to take their vehicles to the court campus and to use facilities, such as typists and notaries with all safety measures,’’ he stated.

Considering the request made by the advocates, Bar Council in the meeting held on September 6, passed the resolution.