Birth or death not in our hands; have to learn to live with Covid-19. says Ramesh Jarkiholi

Karnataka Water Resources and District In-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday said that there has to be a collectively fight against the Covid-19 pandemic to prevent its spread.

Replying to reporters here to a query on the increase in the number of deaths related due to Covid-19 in the district, he said, "We have to learn to live with Covid-19. We are making efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but the birth or death of an individual is not in our hands. The situation in Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital wherein more deaths have been reported will be reviewed."

Regarding complaints of patients with respect to proper treatment not being given to them at BIMS District Hospital, he said, "Let's all visit the facility and inspect it. Officials are doing good work and have scheduled a meeting later in the day to review the situation in the hospital.”

"Complaints of patients have come to our notice and soon, surgeries will be witnessed at the BIMS. If officials of the BIMS transferred during the Covid-19 pandemic, it will send out the wrong message, hence Deputy Commissioner has been asked to take action against them including the private hospitals that were violating government norms and guidelines in treating the patients infected with the virus," he said.

Jarkiholi said that the issue of burning of an ambulance before the BIMS has been taken seriously. Irrespective of those behind the act, action will be taken against them, he added.