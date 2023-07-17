BJP, JD(S) protest as Karnataka Assembly passes APMC law

The Karnataka Assembly on Monday passed a Bill that will bring back restrictions on agricultural trading amid protests by the BJP and JD(S), who described the move as "anti-farmer".

The Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill was passed with the Congress government insisting that it protects farmers' interests.

In 2020, the BJP government amended the Agricultural Marketing Produce Committees (APMC) law allowing farmers to sell wherever they want as opposed to them having to trade only in notified markets or yards. The BJP government even removed penalties, which the Bill proposes to reinstate.

"In November 2021, the Union government withdrew farm laws. But Karnataka, Gujarat and two other states retained this law, which should have been scrapped. Because trading is happening outside APMCs, farmers aren't profiting, their incomes haven't risen and they're not getting competitive rates," Agricultural Marketing Minister Shivanand Patil said, adding that the government did not introduce the Bill in a hurry. "Retailers such as Reliance, DMart, More and Vishal have made profits," he said.

Patil also pointed out that the government had spent Rs 7,500 crore on developing infrastructure at APMCs. "Their assets are worth Rs 700 crore," he said. "We can save APMCs that have become weak due to lack of resources."

Anchoring the opposing view was BJP's ST Somashekar who was the Cooperation Minister when farm trading was liberalised in the state. "Our motto was - your crop, your price. A farmer could sell anywhere in India. But now, a farmer must sell only under the jurisdiction of 162 APMCs," he said, accusing the Congress government of trying to help traders, touts and agents.

When Somashekar asked the government not to levy penalties, Patil clarified that it is traders and not farmers who have to pay. But BJP lawmakers said traders pass the burden of the penalty on to farmers and that "real exploitation" happens inside APMCs.

Someshekar urged the government to study the matter before changing the law.

JD(S) MLA HD Revanna said the government should not rush with the Bill. "We oppose this Bill because (government) is colluding with touts. I know what's happening inside APMCs," he said.

BJP and JD(S) lawmakers protested the passage of the Bill in the well of the House. This prompted Patil to assure the Assembly that the government would hold talks with farmers.

The Bill will go to the Legislative Council next.