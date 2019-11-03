Bommai seeks probe into disqualified MLAs’ claim

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday turned the tables on the Congress saying that the disqualified MLAs’ claim that they resigned at the behest of Siddaramaiah should be probed.

He said this reacting to a query on the Congress leaders demanding the dismissal of the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government over the CM’s ‘confession’ that the BJP orchestrated the defection of the Congress MLAs.

The Congress leaders have become desperate after losing power. Rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs have resigned because of infighting in the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

Instead of keeping their flock together, the Congress leaders are targeting the BJP to hide their flaws. The Congress should stop staging such circus, the minister said.