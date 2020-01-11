Cabinet expansion during Shah's visit, if possible: CM

The much-awaited expansion of the Cabinet might happen during Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah’s visit to Karnataka next week, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said Shah was coming to Karnataka on January 17-18. “If they give time, I’ll go (to Delhi). Otherwise, I’ll discuss with (Shah) here. I’ll take his permission. If possible, we will (expand the Cabinet) while he’s here,” Yediyurappa said.

On January 18, Shah is slated to address a massive public meeting at Hubballi as part of the BJP’s nationwide campaign on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Yediyurappa had said earlier that he would visit Delhi on January 11 or 12 depending on ‘confirmation’ from the BJP top brass. Also, Yediyurappa has said that he ‘most likely’ will not attend the World Economic Forum scheduled to be held at Davos, Switzerland, from January 21-24. His unwillingness to go to Davos is apparently due to the pressure he is under from ministerial aspirants who are pressing to be inducted into the Cabinet soon.

In the 34-member Cabinet, there are 16 berths vacant. Yediyurappa is under immense pressure from ministerial aspirants, who include the newly elected legislators who were earlier with the Congress and the JD(S) as well as native BJP legislators. The chief minister is keen to induct the newly elected MLAs because of whom the BJP came to power.