Call on reducing fuel prices based on state finances, revenue: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

As diesel prices hit Rs 100 in parts of the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government would take a call on reducing excise duty on fuel based on the finances of the state.

Commenting on the coal crisis, he said that the issue will be addressed as soon as the mines allotted to Karnataka are operational in Maharashtra and Odisha.

"The government will take a call on reducing excise duty on fuel based on the financial situation and revenues of the state. We will look into it," he said, responding to media queries.

"The coal shortage faced by the state will be addressed as soon the mines allotted to Karnataka become operational. Coal blocks are allotted to the state in Chandrapur, Maharashtra and Mahanadi Coal Fields, Odisha which are awaiting required clearances," he said.

"For instance, the mine at Chandrapur requires forest clearance. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav has assured that the mine will be operational as soon as Maharastra Principal Chief Conservator of Forest issues a clearance letter. This will be done in a week," Bommai said.

Read | Don't fall for fear mongering, enough coal stock: Joshi

On the coal blocks allotted in Mahanadi Coal Fields, he said that the state had already received the required clearances and convinced the Ministry that the same clearances were not required again for Karnataka.

"If these two mines are cleared, it will benefit the state. Coal supply from the Maharashtra mines will bring down transportation costs. When extraction from mines allocated to Karnataka begins, it will reduce our dependence on other mines also," he said.

The state government has urged Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Yadav to ensure that production in these mines are started at the earliest. The state has also petitioned the Centre to increase supply. Joshi has also directed officials to ensure the same, the CM said

To a question on starting primary classes in schools, Bommai said that the government will take a call after Dasara celebrations. "Expert committee will meet after Dasara. Based on its recommendations, we will take a call," he said.

Bengaluru in-charge

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai played down the differences among his Cabinet colleagues over allocation of Bengaluru in-charge minister portfolio, saying that he would sit with everyone and address the issue.

"This is not a major issue. We will all sit together, listen to everyone's views and address this harmoniously," he said.

Bommai said that he was regularly in touch with all Bengaluru MLAs. "May it be development works, or the issue of Bengaluru in-charge, I will talk to them and address it."

On whether he would take charge of Bengaluru, he said that the outcome was dependent on the discussions.

Watch latest videos by DH here: