Centre hikes allocation to Karnataka under Jal Jeevan Mission

The Centre launched Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019 to provide piped drinking water to every household by 2024

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 08 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 22:35 ist
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Central Government on Thursday said it has increased the central grant to Karnataka under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the year 2021-22 to Rs 5,008.79 crore.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat while approving an increase in the allocation assured full assistance to the State for making provision of tap water supply in every rural home in Karnataka by 2023. In 2020-2021, the Central grant under the scheme was Rs 1,189.40 crore.

The Centre launched Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019 to provide piped drinking water to every household by 2024.

In Karnataka, out of 91.19 lakh households, 29.96 lakh households (32.86%) have been provided with tap water connections.

On August 15, 2019, at the time of the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission, 24.51 lakh (26.88%) households had tap water supply. In 22 months, only 5.44 lakh households in the State have been provided tap water connections.

Karnataka has planned to provide tap water connections to 25.17 lakh households in 2021-22, 17.93 lakh tap water connections in 2022-23 and the remaining 19.93 lakh tap water connections in 2023-24 to achieve tap water supply for every rural household.

In his letter to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has assured 100% coverage with tap water connection to every household of the State by 2023.

Also read: Karnataka government readies Rs 40,000 crore potable water supply plan

“With this enhanced central allocation, opening balance of Rs 177.16 crore, and State’s matching share of Rs 5,215.93 crore, a total outlay of Rs 10,401.88 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission is available for water supply work in the State for 2021-22,” said a statement from the Jal Shakti Ministry.

“In 2021-22, Rs 1,426 crore has been allocated to Karnataka as 15th Finance Commission tied grant for water & sanitation to Rural Local Bodies/PRIs. There is assured funding of Rs 7,524 Crore for the next five years i.e. up to 2025-26. This huge investment in rural areas of Karnataka, will accelerate economic activities and also boost the rural economy. It will create new employment opportunities in villages,” said the statement.

