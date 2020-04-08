Centre releases GST compensation to Karnataka

Centre releases Ra 1536 crore to Karnataka as GST compensation

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 08 2020, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 20:14 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

The Centre has released Rs 1,536.82 crore to Karanataka as compensation for loss of revenue in GST collection.

As per the order issued by the Ministry of Finance, this money is being released to the state to compensate for the loss of revenue for the month of October and November 2019 on account of implementation of the GST. 

Under GST law, states were guaranteed to be paid for any loss of revenue in the first five years of the GST implementation, which came into force from July 1, 2017.

The Centre is releasing the GST compensation to states to help them to mobilise resources to fight against COVID-19.

According to sources, the finance ministry is also looking at the pending dues of states for December and January which could be released soon in phases.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
GST
compensation
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

SC directs free test for COVID-19 at pvt labs

SC directs free test for COVID-19 at pvt labs

 