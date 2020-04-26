CM assures loan repayment to Karnataka students in UK

CM B S Yediyurappa assures loan repayment to Karnataka students in UK

Akram Mohammad
Akram Mohammad, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 26 2020, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 03:07 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday assured students from Karnataka in the United Kingdom, that he would write to the banks for an extension to pay EMI's on their loans.

During a video conference held with Kannadigas in London, representatives of Kannada Balaga raised concerns about the problems faced by the students. Saravana Gurumurthy of the Balaga said that students who had taken education loans to study in the UK were now struggling.

In the meeting, Robert Buckland, secretary of state for Justice, explained Yediyurappa the measures taken by UK to contain the pandemic, according to a release.

B S Yediyurappa
United Kingdom
Karnataka
Coronavirus lockdown
Loans

