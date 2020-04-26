CM B S Yediyurappa assures loan repayment to Karnataka students in UK

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday assured students from Karnataka in the United Kingdom, that he would write to the banks for an extension to pay EMI's on their loans.

During a video conference held with Kannadigas in London, representatives of Kannada Balaga raised concerns about the problems faced by the students. Saravana Gurumurthy of the Balaga said that students who had taken education loans to study in the UK were now struggling.

In the meeting, Robert Buckland, secretary of state for Justice, explained Yediyurappa the measures taken by UK to contain the pandemic, according to a release.