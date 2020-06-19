ComedK-UGET deferred to Aug 1

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 19 2020, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 22:43 ist

The ComedK-UGET 2020 has been postponed to August 1. The action comes following the requests made by the students appearing for NEET on July 26. The test was scheduled for July 25 earlier. 

 

ComedK-UGET 2020
NEET
students

