Common board to conduct SSLC/PUC exams in 2021

A common board will conduct the annual examination for SSLC and second-year pre-university for 2021.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday briefed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa about the change during a review meeting on Friday.

“Preparations have been started for merger of PUC and SSLC boards and a single examination board will be set up soon,” said Suresh Kumar.

This is one of the long-pending demands of Department of Primary and Secondary Education. After a detailed study and considering the fact that most of the states have common examination board for PUC and SSLC examinations, the department has decided to set up a common examination board.

According to officials, merging SSLC and PUC board and conducting board exams under common entity will be cost effective. Every year over 8.50 lakh candidates take up SSLC exams and over 6 lakh appear for second year

PUC exams.

An expert committee constituted to finalise a dedicated education policy for the state has been asked to provide importance to children of migrant labourers and run-away kids.

“We have already taken necessary measures to frame guidelines to bring such kids to main stream and expert committee is working on it,” said Suresh Kumar.