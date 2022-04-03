KSE promises waste management units in each district

Comprehensive solid waste management units in each district soon: Eshwarappa

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 03 2022, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 16:06 ist
K S Eshwarappa hands over the key of Swaccha vahana used for waste collection and transportation to gram panchayats in Dakshina Kannada, on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa handed over the keys of 53 'Swachha Vahana', or vehicles for waste collection, to gram panchayats in Dakshina Kannada in a push to Swacch Bharat, assuring comprehensive solid waste management (SWM) units in each Karnataka district.

The government will release sufficient funds to set up comprehensive SWMs in all the districts, he said. "The chief executive officers of all zilla panchayats in the state will be given training in the comprehensive SWMs in Mangaluru shortly. Officials will be given live demonstrations at the MRF in Nitte and at Sahyadri College in Mangaluru,” he added.

A material recovery facility has been set up at Nitte gram panchayat in Udupi district which will cover 42 gram panchayats. The second such unit will come up at Thenka Edapadavu in Dakshina Kannada, which will manage dry wastes from 47 gram panchayats. Work on two more units is in progress at Ramanagara and Ballari. 

Karnataka tops all states in the implementation of Jaladhare project that provides drinking water to villages. The state has also crossed the target in implementing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, said the minister.

