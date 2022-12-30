Cooperation of Amul, Nandini brands can do wonders in dairy sector: Amit Shah

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah said on Friday that if the demand for a separate ministry for the cooperative sector was considered years ago, the situation of the dairy farmers would have been completely different by now.

Shah was speaking after inaugurating a mega dairy, established at a cost of Rs 260.9 crore, by Mandya Milk Union Limited (Manmul), at a five-acre land at Gejjalagere, Maddur taluk, Mandya district, on Friday.

“I have to tell those associated with cooperatives across the country that injustice to the workers will not be allowed. This is the decision of the Government of India,” Shah said.

The mega dairy which has the capacity to process 10 lakh litres of milk per day will be increased to 14 lakh litres in future. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating a separate Ministry of Cooperation, for the progress of the farmers in the country, Amit Shah said, “Cooperation between Gujarat’s Amul and Nandini can do wonders in the dairy sector.”

White revolution

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the mega dairy would benefit one lakh farmers, including women, who are involved in dairy farming. After the green revolution, the state is set for a white revolution. Manmul mega dairy is the second largest in the state, empowering thousands of farmers, he said.

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda drew the attention of the Home Minister on the irregularities reported in the cooperative sector.

If you understand Mandya, it is like understanding India, said Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami. Farmers are the strength of the country. Around 65% of the people in the country are farmers. The mega dairy will produce around 11 byproducts of milk, which helps to empower the dairy farmers, he said.

Amit Shah reached the helipad by a special chopper and travelled to Gejjalagere via road. Gejjalagere and Mandya city were turned into a police fortress in the wake of Amit Shah’s visit. More than 800 personnel were deputed on duty, along with the sniffer dog squad, as a precautionary measure.