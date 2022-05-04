Cops themselves exposed PSI exam scam: Kumaraswamy

The JD(S) leader said this while speaking to reporters at Channapatna, his constituency

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 04 2022, 21:53 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 02:47 ist
H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday gave a murky twist to the sub-inspectors’ recruitment scam by saying that it was made public by the police themselves to “teach a lesson” to the government.

“The information I have is that the police department itself leaked information about the scam,” Kumaraswamy said, adding that the expose is connected to the murder of 22-year-old Chandru in JJ Nagar last month.

“One BJP spokesperson accused the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant of lying. Pant had said that the murder was because of the collision of two vehicles. However, the BJP leaders were adamant that the murder took place because the man didn’t speak Urdu,” Kumaraswamy said.

“Because an honest officer was humiliated, some policemen wanted to teach the government a lesson by exposing the scam. One of the persons arrested in the scam is linked to this BJP leader who targeted Pant,” Kumaraswamy said.

H D Kumaraswamy
PSI scam
Karnataka
India News
BJP
Congress

