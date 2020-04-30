Coronavirus lockdown: 14 people held for offering prayer at mosque in Karnataka

As many as 14 people have been arrested for offering prayer at a mosque in violation of the coronavirus lockdown norms in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

Police said they were looking for two more people who participated in the prayer on Tuesday. "We arrested 14 people on Tuesday evening from T Bommanahalli mosque," a police officer told PTI.

A total of 16 people gathered in the mosque for the prayer and two of them managed to flee when police rushed there following information, the official said. Religious gatherings have been prohibited under the lockdown in force to check the spread of coronavirus.