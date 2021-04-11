Covid-19 cases may peak in Karnataka by May first week: Health Minister K Sudhakar

Experts opine that the second wave of Covid-19 is likely to peak by the first week of May in Karnataka and will slow down by the end of that month, Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said. The wave, he said, would last for 60-80 days.

Following a meeting with the Technical Advisory Committee, the minister told reporters that the Committee was directed to come up with a detailed report regarding the spread of Covid-19 in the state, and measures to reduce it. "The report will be submitted to the Chief Minister, based on which we will decide any changes in guidelines or regulations to curb the pandemic," he said.

The Committee discussed how the cases will vary in the coming days, how scientific the measures taken by the state government are, and what additional measures can be employed, he said.

"Any wave will last for 80-60 days. Till the end of May, we have to be careful. Experts also opine that the wave has just started," the minister said, noting that the wave will peak in two to three weeks.

With the rise in cases, hospitalisation will also increase. "We are also planning to monitor those in home isolation more stringently and the Committee has advised to rope in private agencies for the purpose," he added.

Suggestions that impact economic activities will not be considered. However, experts suggest curbs on large gatherings that spread infection, he added.