Covid-19: Classes 10, 12 to reopen on January 1 with SOPs

Schools for Class 10 and 12 will reopen across the state from January 1 as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday approved a proposal in this regard at a high-level meeting in Bengaluru.

Soon after the meeting with officials from the Primary and Secondary Education, Social Welfare, Health and Family Welfare departments, the Chief Minister announced the readiness of the government to reopen schools for Class 10 and 12 or II PUC that were shut since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For I PUC and Class 9, classes will reopen from January 15.

The decision was based on the recommendations of the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee that had favoured opening of schools. “Initially, we will reopen schools for children preparing for the board exams. We will assess the situation across Karnataka for about 15 days and subsequently discuss the reopening of schools for lower grades,” Yediyurappa said.

Meanwhile, the department decided to restart the Vidyagama programme and hold classes on school premises for Classes 6 to 9. However, it is not mandatory for children to attend school. Those who wish to attend classes must produce a consent letter from parents or guardians.

The Chief Minister said hostels run by the Social Welfare and Backward Classes Departments will also reopen from January 1 to cater to Class 10 and 12 students.

The state government has directed all schools to strictly adhere to the SOPs issued by the Health Department and take necessary measures to maintain health and hygiene of children and staff at schools.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said sanitisation of government schools will be done by the Rural and Urban Development Departments. “We insist that schools provide enough soap and water for hand washing and ensure thermal scanning to monitor the temperature,” said Suresh Kumar.

Meanwhile, Suresh Kumar said a circular will be issued framing the time table for classes. Parents have been asked to watch their wards’ health closely and in case a child or any member in the family has Covid-19 symptoms like cold, cough, fever etc, then such children should not be sent to school.

It is mandatory for children to wear masks to schools and parents must ensure the masks are washed with water and soap everyday. Parents should send a water bottle, a plate and a towel along with the school bag and educate children about personal hygiene.

All necessary measures should be taken to maintain social distancing. Circles should be drawn at 3 ft distance and children should be educated on standing in the circles while entering and exiting. This should be followed inside the class rooms too. Teachers must wear masks and wash hands with soap and water frequently. In case of Covid-19 symptoms, such teachers must go on leave.

Precautions

*15 students per classroom for physical classes

*Street vendors not to be allowed in and around schools

*Regular exercise, yoga to increase immunity

*Schools must display number of nearest medical officer

*No cooked food under midday meal. Kids will instead get groceries

*Schools must provide hot water for drinking

*Hostelites must submit Covid-negative certificate 72 hours before entering hostels

*No celebrations

*Classes under Vidyagama will be held twice a week

Syllabus cut after time table

The trimming of syllabus for Class 10 and 12 will be announced after the finalisation of exam time tables, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar.