Covid-19, floods, finances are new Karnataka CM Bommai’s priorities

Bommai said that his appointment as the chief minister was unconditional

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 27 2021, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 20:48 ist
Bommai file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka chief minister-designate Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday listed Covid-19, floods and improving the state’s finances as his priorities, in his first statement after being picked by the BJP to head the new government. 

“The faith and expectations that people have in the BJP...I will work day and night to take Karnataka to newer heights on all fronts,” Bommai said. “Handling the Covid-19 pandemic, the flood situation and reforming the state’s finances will be my priorities,” he said. 

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and outgoing chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Bommai said: “They have blessed me.” 

Bommai added that his appointment as the chief minister was unconditional. “No conditions have been imposed on me.”

 

