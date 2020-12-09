Covid-19 testing rates revised again, seventh time since March

Karnataka on Wednesday fixed new rates for Covid-19 testing, after having fixed the rates six times since March. It was last changed on October 16. An order was released, formalising the prices, for the seventh time.

The rates include the cost of PPE kits. The cost of sample collection and transportation of private samples to the testing lab remains Rs 400. RTPCR test for government-referred samples to private labs will now cost Rs 500, slashed from Rs 800. RTPCR test for privately given samples to private labs, when samples are given at labs, will cost Rs 800, down from Rs 1,200.

RTPCR test for privately given samples to private labs when the samples are collected by the labs at home will now cost Rs 1,200, slashed from Rs 1,600.

TrueNAT test for privately given samples at private labs will cost Rs 1,250, slashed from Rs 2,200. TrueNAT test for privately given samples to private labs when the samples are collected by the labs at home will cost Rs 1,650, slashed from Rs 2,600.

CBNAAT test for privately given samples at private labs will cost Rs 2,400, slashed from Rs 3,800. CBNAAT test for privately given samples to private labs when these samples are collected by the labs at home will now cost Rs 2,800, slashed from Rs 4,200.

Rapid Antibody Test/ELISA for privately given samples at private labs will continue to cost Rs 500. Rapid Antigen Test for privately given samples at private labs will cost Rs 400, slashed from Rs 700.