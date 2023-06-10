Credit honorarium to ASHA workers accounts before 10th every month: Minister

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has directed that the monthly honorarium of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) should be credited to their bank accounts within the 10th of the subsequent month so as to avoid payment delay. The direction comes in the wake of protests by ASHA workers against delay in payment of honorarium.

Reviewing various programmes under the National Health Mission at a meeting here on Friday, Rao said that the maternal and child health programme in particular should be strengthened. This includes ensuring adequate nutrition to the mother and child, quickly identifying and treating malnutrition, ensuring immunisation and safe deliveries, and checking for anaemia.

The digitalisation of district-level offices of the health department also came up in the meeting. Currently only the head office Arogya Soudha is digitalised. "E-office systems in district offices can make file tracking easier. Currently, sometimes proposals don't reach on time or district health officers take time to respond. With digitalisation, delays can be avoided," a source from the state health department told DH.

Rao said that biometric attendance should be made mandatory for all staff.

He also discussed expediting the registration of private health facilities under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act, and quick redressal of patients' complaints. Hospitals should not turn away patients, and there will be no tolerance for corruption and medical negligence, he said during the six-hour long review meeting.

The 104 Sahayavani that has not non-functional for the past one and half years, is set to be re-tendered by June 15. Tenders were called once earlier, but the PPP partner was not finalised.

"The previous government had given permission for re-tendering, but it couldn't be taken forward due to the model code of conduct during elections. Now the minister has given approval, and we are firming up the tender document," added the source.

The helpline will accept complaints from the public, and will also guide them on seeking healthcare.