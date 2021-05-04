D K Shivakumar congratulates Tejasvi Surya on ‘bed scam’ expose

Shivakumar congratulates Tejasvi on ‘bed scam’ expose

Shivakumar’s demand that the 'BJP minister' be named led to speculation within political circles

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 04 2021, 23:51 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 23:51 ist
D K Shivakumar file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday slyly thanked BJP’s Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya and other saffron party legislators for exposing a ‘bed blocking scam’ in Bengaluru. 

“I congratulate MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Satish Reddy, Ravi Subramanya and Uday Garudachar for exposing corruption in bed allocation by their party government and corporation,” Shivakumar said in a tweet. “Under whose control is BBMP? They should immediately name the BJP minister responsible for people suffering so much,” he said. 

AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded Health Minister K Sudhakar’s resignation on the back of the alleged bed blocking scam. 

“Yediyurappa-BJP government has deceived Covid-19 patients: patients dying for lack of oxygen, black-marketerring of medicines, no testing, no tracing, no vaccination and now corruption in beds by BBMP. Sack the health minister! Let CM answer!” Surjewala said in a tweet. 

 

