Decision on primary school classes on Aug 30: Nagesh

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said that the task force, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, will hold a meeting on August 30 to decide on commencement of offline classes from 1 to 8 in schools.
Nagesh informed reporters here on Thursday that classes from class 9 to second PUC have been started from August 23. "We have received a good response from teachers, parents and education experts. Based on the pros and cons, a decision on commencement of classes from first to eight standard will be taken," he said.
A committee, headed by expert Dr Devi Shetty, has advised commencement of classes of primary schools. But a decision would be taken based on the report of the technical committee. Covid-19 third wave, if surfaces, then a decision on closing schools would be taken, he said.
Counseling for transfer of teachers would start from September 5 and care would be taken to facilitate maximum number of teachers, he added.
Nagesh said, textbooks have been distributed to 50% students and books were available for students of class 9 and 10. By September 15, all schools would get 100% textbooks, he added.
He said no school has been selected on pilot basis for implementation of New Education Policy. Private schools, if come forward, would be given approval in this regard, he said.
