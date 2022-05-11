Defence minister has assured to transfer 700 acres of land in Belagavi: CM Bommai

'Singh assured to transfer 700 acres land in Belagavi'

Bommai held a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested him to handover grassland

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2022, 21:46 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 21:46 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Defence Ministry has agreed to transfer about 700 acres of grassland in Belagavi to the State Government. 

"The State government plans to develop an IT Park in Belagavi. The State government needs this land for the IT Park. So we have requested the Defence ministry to hand over the land. Rajnath Singh has responded positively and has stated that he would discuss the issue with concerned officials and take a decision," Bommai said.

