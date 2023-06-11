Delayed monsoon likely to hit power generation at Karnataka's Sharavathi station

When the state government is pulling all the stops to implement its poll promise of supplying 200 units of power to households for free, power generation is likely to be hit at Sharavathi Generating Station (SGS), if there is no rain in catchment area of Linganamakki dam in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district in the next two weeks.

Sharavathi station generates about 23 per cent of power produced in the state.

Sources in SGS stated that the quantum of power generation has come down drastically from 15 to 16 million units to 8-9 million units a day as water level in the dam has come down considerably. It stood at 1,745.05 feet against the maximum level of 1,819 feet on June 10. It was 1752.15 feet in the corresponding period last year. Power could be generated till water level reaches 1,742 feet. Later, sluice gates have to be opened for power generation, if the situation demands.

KPCL Chief Engineer Narayan P Gajakosh told DH, “At present, 9% of water in the dam is available for power generation and it could be utilised till it recedes to 5%. If there is no inflow of water to the dam in another 15 days, power generation may have to be stopped.” He, however, exuded confidence that the catchment area of the dam will receive a good spell of rain in the coming days.

He also pointed out that such a situation had been witnessed earlier also. The station generated power when the water level was 1,724 feet last time. Later, the catchment area of the dam received heavy rains and the reservoir reached its maximum-level in just one month. “We are hopeful that the region will receive a good spell of rain shortly,” he said.

At present, Mahatma Gandhi Power station is generating around 1.2 million units of power per day now as water level is low, he added.

It may be mentioned here that SGS generates around 20 to 21 MU of power per day with all its ten units in full steam when the water level is high in the dam. The maximum capacity of SGS is 24 MU per day.