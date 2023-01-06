The opposition Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday slammed the state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel's remark at a event where he called upon the masses to "focus on love jihad and not on gutter, roads and development".
A video of Kateel making the remarks has gone viral on social media.
"Don't talk about roads, gutters. There is a question regarding the life of your children. Considering this, you must talk about 'love jihad'. The BJP is required to stop 'love jihad'," he had stated.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon: 'Focus on love jihad not development'
New dwarf boa found in Ecuadoran Amazon
Citizens turn B'luru wasteland to thriving green patch
1,300+ artists to take part in Chitra Santhe
Ranji Trophy: Karnataka let advantage slip
Turning cancer cells to cancer killers, vaccines: Study
Redmi Note 12 5G review: It's just good
What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League football?
Delhi shivers at 3°C, logs season's coldest temperature