DH Toon: 'Focus on love jihad not development'

The opposition Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday slammed the state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel's remark at a event where he called upon the masses to "focus on love jihad and not on gutter, roads and development".

A video of Kateel making the remarks has gone viral on social media.

"Don't talk about roads, gutters. There is a question regarding the life of your children. Considering this, you must talk about 'love jihad'. The BJP is required to stop 'love jihad'," he had stated.

Read more