Dhankhar expresses disappointment over disruptions in Parliament

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday expressed disappointment over fights, disruptions and protests during Parliament sessions.

Dhankar was speaking at an event to mark the birth centenary of educationist M S Ramaiah, founder of Gokula Education Foundation.

“Lakhs and crores of rupees are spent for every minute of the session in Rajya Sabha. With disruptions, you cannot control the government system,” Dhankhar, also the chairperson of the Upper House, said. He said Parliament was a platform to hold the government and the executive accountable.

“We don’t want our boys and girls to follow the disruption in Parliament. We don’t want them to appreciate shouting of slogans and showing of placards,” he said.

He appealed to students to influence public opinion in this regard and to use every medium available to persuade Parliamentarians that “in the temple of democracy, our conduct must make us proud. Our conduct must be for the development of the country.”

Dhankhar called the New Education Policy a game-changer.

The vice president described Bengaluru as the nerve centre for the positive growth of young minds, giving full freedom to innovate.

Books released

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, Gokula Education Foundation chairperson M R Jayaram, vice-chairperson M R Seetharam and others were present.

Madhuswamy released the book ‘Dheemantha Sahukara’ on M S Ramaiah’s life.

Gehlot released another book on him titled ‘Apoorva Sadhaka’.