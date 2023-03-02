VP expresses disappointment over fights in Parliament

Dhankhar expresses disappointment over disruptions in Parliament

Dhankar was speaking at an event to mark the birth centenary of educationist M S Ramaiah, founder of Gokula Education Foundation

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 02 2023, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 03:33 ist

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday expressed disappointment over fights, disruptions and protests during Parliament sessions. 

Dhankar was speaking at an event to mark the birth centenary of educationist M S Ramaiah, founder of Gokula Education Foundation.

“Lakhs and crores of rupees are spent for every minute of the session in Rajya Sabha. With disruptions, you cannot control the government system,” Dhankhar, also the chairperson of the Upper House, said. He said Parliament was a platform to hold the government and the executive accountable.

“We don’t want our boys and girls to follow the disruption in Parliament. We don’t want them to appreciate shouting of slogans and showing of placards,” he said.

He appealed to students to influence public opinion in this regard and to use every medium available to persuade Parliamentarians that “in the temple of democracy, our conduct must make us proud. Our conduct must be for the development of the country.” 

Dhankhar called the New Education Policy a game-changer. 

The vice president described Bengaluru as the nerve centre for the positive growth of young minds, giving full freedom to innovate. 

Books released

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, Gokula Education Foundation chairperson M R Jayaram, vice-chairperson M R Seetharam and others were present. 

Madhuswamy released the book ‘Dheemantha Sahukara’ on M S Ramaiah’s life.

Gehlot released another book on him titled ‘Apoorva Sadhaka’.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jagdeep Dhankhar
Karnataka
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

 