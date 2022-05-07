Didn't say party high command sought money, Yatnal clarifies

A day after his statement “some people from Delhi offered CM post for Rs 2,500 crore” created political uproar, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Saturday clarified that he never said that party high command had sought money.

Speaking to reporters here, Yatnal said, “When I raised Rs 2,000 crore issue in the House, it was not made an issue. But the same statement at a programme in Ramdurg created ripples. Some strangers make WhatsApp calls saying that they know Modi, Sonia Gandhi and Deve Gowda and that they can make you CM. There are many such dalals (middlemen) in the state.

One Kedar Maharaj claims to be a sadhu from Delhi called me and said that he knows who’s who of the political parties and that he would suggest my name for CM post if I pay him the money. I did not entertain him.

This is what I said during a public function in Ramdurg,” Yatnal said in his defence.

Replying to a query on the proposed disciplinary proceedings against him, Yatnal said, “I have committed no wrong. I will explain my stand.”