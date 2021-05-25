Diksha app to help students preparing for II PUC exams

The department of pre-university education has launched Diksha app for students preparing for the second PUC examinations.

Diksha is a digital initiative of the Union government through which the department has uploaded over 9,000 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) concentrating on both second PUC and other competitive examinations like NEET, JEE, and KCET.

Launching the app in the city on Tuesday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, "This is a unique initiative in the country where the pre-university department has utilised the Diksha app for the benefit of students."

The students can access the app by sitting anywhere across the state just by downloading the Diksha app from Google Play store or they can download by clicking the link http://bit.ly/KA-diksha.

The students can even access any content of any subject across all the boards by visiting the Diksha app. "There are even question banks, short answers, very short answers, MCQs available on the app which will be beneficial for students during this pandemic as they are preparing for board exams," said a senior official of the department.

During the launch, the minister applauded the students of RV College of Engineering who have helped in uploading the contents provided by the department on the Diksha platform. As many as 200 students of the college have put their efforts into this process.

Meanwhile, the minister mentioned that the Department of Education Research and Training has also uploaded a programme called 'Focus' for the benefit of SSLC students where two model question papers for each subject are available on the Diksha app.