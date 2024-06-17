Multi-level parking facility at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to open on June 20

Bengaluru: The multi-level pay-and-park facility built by the BBMP at Freedom Park in the heart of the city will finally open on Thursday.
The facility, built at Rs 80 crore, remained vacant since November 2021 since no private operator evinced interest despite the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) floating tenders eight times.
Earlier this year, the civic body awarded the contract to Bengaluru-based Princeroyal Parking Solution Business Pvt Ltd at Rs 1.55 crore per year.
Much like the underground metro stations, the parking facility has an artistic touch, featuring paintings of Vidhana Soudha, Yakshagana performances and the Jamboo Savari of Mysuru Dasara.
BBMP Engineer-in-Chief BS Prahlad said 600 cars and 750 bikes can be parked at the facility at any given time. “We have installed advanced smart parking technology at the parking facility, which will be open round the clock. Toilets, electric vehicle charging, wheelchairs and ambulance services are also available at the building,” he said.
The civic body plans to open the facility on Thursday along with a drop-in and pick-up facility. The vehicle will run along three routes every 15 minutes.
1) City Civil Court, KR Circle, Vidhana Soudha, MS Building and High Court of Karnataka.
2) Pothys Circle, Chickpet metro station, BVK Iyengar Road, TCM Royan Circle.
3) Pothys Circle, Upparpet police station, Majestic Bus Station and KSR Bengaluru (City) railway station.
Published 16 June 2024, 19:45 IST