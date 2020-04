District ministers appointed; Jarkiholi doesn't get Belagavi

All 30 districts now have ministers in-charge with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa retaining Bengaluru Urban with him.

Late on Thursday night, the government issued a notification appointing new district in-charge ministers.

Three ministers - Ramesh Jarkiholi, Shrimant Patil and K Gopalaiah - have not been given charge of any district.

Jarkiholi, who was tipped to be made in-charge of Belagavi, dismissed reports of disgruntlement. He said he declined the responsibility as he was already in-charge of the laborious water resources portfolio.

"The chief minister was keen on appointing me as district in-charge. Since Belagavi is a large district and I handle Water Resources portfolio, I conveyed my inability to fulfill both charges," Jarkiholi said in a statement.

The district in-charge ministers are as follows:

B S Yediyurappa: Bengaluru Urban, Govind Karjol: Bagalkot and Kalaburagi, Jagadish Shettar: Belagavi and Dharwad, Basavaraj Bommai: Haveri and Udupi, J C Madhuswamy: Tumakuru and Hassan, Prabhu Chauhan: Bidar and Yadgir, C N Ashwath Narayan: Ramanagara, Laxman Savadi: Raichur, KS Eshwarappa: Shivamogga, R Ashoka: Bengaluru Rural, B Sriramulu: Chitradurga, S Suresh Kumar: Chamarajanagar, V Somanna: Kodagu, C T Ravi: Chikkamagaluru, Kota Srinivas Poojary: Dakshina Kannada, CC Patil: Gadag, H Nagesh: Kolar, Shashikala Jolle: Vijayapura, Shivaram Hebbar: Uttara Kannada, S T Somashekar: Mysuru, K Sudhakar: Chikkaballapur, K C Narayana Gowda: Mandya, Anand Singh: Ballari, B A Basavaraja (Byrathi): Davanagere and B C Patil: Koppal.