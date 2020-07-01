Doctors' day no exception as Covid-19 hits them, other frontline warriors

The state is witnessing an increase in Covid-19 cases among the corona warriors, including the frontline health workers and policemen.

Besides, Bengaluru Urban, where dozens of corona warriors have tested positive for novel coronavirus, Ballari, and Dakshina Kannada have been grappling with a steady rise in Covid-19 infection among doctors and health workers.

Dakshina Kannada has seen as many as 15 doctors test positive for Covid-19 in the last one week. Five junior doctors (PG students), deputed on Covid-19 duty, had tested positive for virus a few days back. On Tuesday alone, 10 doctors- one from Wenlock district hospital and the remaining from various private hospitals in Mangaluru, contracted virus.

Add to the list, several health workers including nurses of various hospitals in the district, including Govt Lady Goschen Hospital.

On Wednesday, a police officer of the rank of ACP, a 52-year-old cook serving in Puttur taluk hospital and a woman constable of Puttur police station, who was working at Gundya checkpost, have tested positive for coronavirus. The district reported 84 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile the virus-hit Ballari district saw a doctor and two health workers at district Covid hospital tested positive for coronavirus. A health worker from Hadagali was also among the 50 fresh Covid cases reported in the district on Wednesday.

Ballari district’s Covid-19 tally has gone past 900 mark (930 cases). Of which, 492 are active cases while the death toll stands at 29.

Mysuru district saw its biggest single-day case tally of 51, which includes 21 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel with travel history to Bengaluru.

Another virus hotspot in Kalyana Karnataka, Bidar, recorded eight fresh cases. This includes a DAR inspector. As many as 59 cops in various police stations of Bidar town, 25 in Bhalki taluk and 17 policemen in Chitaguppa taluk are placed under quarantined so far.

A 32-year-old corona warrior from Munirabad was among the 13 new cases reported from Koppal district.

Magadi MLA under self-quarantine

Meanwhile. Magadi MLA A Manjunath has self-quarantined himself after his personal assistant tested positive for Covid-19. The legislator has subjected himself for Covid-19 test.

A DAR inspector from Ramanagar has contracted the virus. The district recorded 47 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the state on Wednesday witnessed a whopping 1,272 cases with Bengaluru Urban leading the list with 735 cases. As many as 18 districts recorded fresh infections in double digits. The Health bulletin reports seven deaths, but fatalities reported in the last 24 hours are much more, going by the press release of respective district administrations.