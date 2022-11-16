Doreswamy thanks K'taka CM for implementing suggestions

Doreswamy thanks Karnataka govt for implementing suggestions

He thanked the government for implementing his recommendations for the development of schools

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 16 2022, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 05:26 ist

Adviser to the state government on education reforms Prof M R Doreswamy has thanked the government for implementing his recommendations for the development of schools.

In a press communication, Doreswamy said, "I thank Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and School Education Minister B C Nagesh for implementing my recommendations for leveraging the quality of school education in Karnataka." 

M R Doreswamy
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka News

