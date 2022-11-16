Doreswamy thanks Karnataka govt for implementing suggestions

Adviser to the state government on education reforms Prof M R Doreswamy has thanked the government for implementing his recommendations for the development of schools.
In a press communication, Doreswamy said, "I thank Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and School Education Minister B C Nagesh for implementing my recommendations for leveraging the quality of school education in Karnataka."
