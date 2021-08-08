'Active cases can drop 10-fold if vaccination doubled'

Doubling vaccination rate can reduce active case load ten-fold: Experts

Third wave certain if new virus variant comes in August, say experts

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 08 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 02:57 ist
People wait in a queue for Covid vaccination at a government health centre in Avalahalli, Bengaluru on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo/Prashanth H G

Doubling the vaccination rate will reduce the probability of a third Covid wave and reduce the active case load 10 fold, researchers have informed the state Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

Attendees at a meeting held with members of TAC on August 3 included researchers from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Bengaluru.

In their detailed presentations to 20-odd experts from various medical specialities and fields, including the state’s health secretary, they’ve said even the emergence of new variants after September this year will not induce the third Covid wave, provided there is good social distancing like in a lockdown-like scenario.

Dr Sashikumar Ganesan, Department of Computational and Data Sciences, IISc, one of the three researchers who briefed TAC told DH, “If vaccination is doubled, active cases will reduced 10-fold. If the new variant comes in August, then a third Covid wave will happen for sure. But if it gets delayed to October or November, then the wave may not be severe as vaccination coverage would be high by then.”

“We’ve developed an ensemble forecast with 972 scenarios based on seven control variables. The new immune-escape variant was responsible for the second Covid wave. Emergence of new variants and poor social distancing are most likely to be the main reasons for the third Covid wave,” he said.

Ganesan explained that increase in vaccination rate will reduce the peak active caseload in the third Covid wave, and consequently, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and oxygen requirements will decrease.  

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Karnataka's heritage: High on WiFi, low on toilets

Karnataka's heritage: High on WiFi, low on toilets

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics

Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

 