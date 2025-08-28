'Only give suggestions, have no role to play in picking BJP presidents': Mohan Bhagwat on RSS ties with saffron party

<p>RSS chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> on Thursday went on to address several questions posed to him over ties with BJP, the newly brought in PM, CM criminal charges bill and also said the organisation has 'good coordination with every government, not just the present one'.</p><p>"There are no quarrel anywhere, but being on same page on all issues not possible, we always trust each other," Bhagwat said on their ties with the saffron party.</p><p>"I am an expert in running 'shakhas', BJP is expert in running government, we can only give suggestions to each other. We don't decide on BJP's party president, if we had to decide, it wouldn't take so long," Bhagwat quipped when asked whether BJP's ideological parent has any role in picking the next party chief. </p>.DK Shivakumar's RSS anthem recital 'a closed chapter': Mallikarjun Kharge.<p>He also reacted to the newly brought in and much-debated PM, CM Criminal charges bill, saying the Parliament is the right forum to decide on it. </p><p>Bhagwat, in a lighter vein, also told the BJP to 'take its time' on delay in deciding new BJP president.</p><p>Reacting to remarks of RSS helping the BJP and not opposition parties, Bhagwat said, "We help everyone, not just BJP, if they need our assistance in doing good work."</p>