Education dept rules out holding SSLC, II PU exams in April

No examination will be conducted for students from Class 10 to engineering in the month of April even if the lockdown is lifted after April 14, sources in the Primary and Secondary Education department told DH

According to the sources, “Even if the government lifts lockdown after April 14, we will not conduct SSLC exams or hold exam for the remaining one subject of II PUC in April.”

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, during a programme organised by one of the private media houses, allaying the fears of the students and parents, said, “The students and parents need not worry. We will not conduct any exams in April.”

From SSLC to engineering, several key examinations have been postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education had earlier said that the dates for SSLC exams and the last paper for II PU exam would be announced after April 14. However, now according to official sources, “It is risky to conduct any examinations at least till mid May.”

“The minister will convene a meeting with the department officials and other experts from the field and take decision on how to help students to cope with this situation, and also to take a decision on conducting examinations that have been postponed,” said an official source.

“As lakhs of students have registered for board examination and for other university-level examinations, we need to ensure necessary safety measures in place to conduct the exams and for that we need time,” added official.