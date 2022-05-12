Polls for 4 Karnataka Council seats on June 3

Election for 4 Karnataka Legislative Council seats on June 3

The term of the four sitting members of Karnataka Legislative Council will end on July 4

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2022, 23:21 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 23:21 ist

Karnataka Legislative Council's four constituencies' elections will be held on June 13. 

As per calander of events announced by the Election Commission of India, May 26 will be the last date for filing nominations. Counting of votes will be held on June 15. 

Basavaraj Shivalingappa Horatti (Karnataka West Teachers’), Arun Shahapur (Karnataka North-West Teachers), Nirani Hanamant Rudrappa( Karnataka North-West Graduates constituency) and  K T Srikantegowda (Karnataka South Graduates) will retire on July 4. 

Karnataka
legislative council
Election

